Why Campers Swear By REI's Return Policy

Camping and hiking can get a little risky when it comes to gear: Sometimes it's hard to tell what will actually work in the backcountry when buying in-store or online. That's why many campers swear by REI's return policy. It reduces the risk of getting stuck with critical gear that doesn't keep you comfortable and safe, whether you're deep in the wilderness or at a popular family-friendly campsite. In a post specifically defending the national chain's return policy, Peacheatery wrote on the subreddit r/REI, "I have returned some gear over the years...a sleeping bag that was too big, gloves that didn't fit right, a pack with a crack[ed] hipbelt component that was impossible to carry, and I never had an issue."

It should be noted that REI used to be so wildly generous with its no-time-limit return policy, some shoppers abused it. They treated it like a rental policy, or would exchange gear once they'd worn through it. That dishonest behavior became so common that the store was nicknamed "Rental Equipment Inc" and "Return Everything Inc." In 2013, REI attempted to crack down on return fraud and changed the return window to one-year, required a reason for return, empowered staff to set limits on what worn and gently used means, and stopped accepting returns without question. In 2024, REI tightened the screws once more, flagging excessive return habits and banning repeat offenders from making returns, period.

"I think the new return policy...is very fair," Peacheatery continues in their 2024 Reddit post, "and gives everyone...ample time to try out their gear before returning it." Shoppers looking for a steeper discount also benefit from the return policy, because lightly used and returned gear gets re-shelved in REI's "Re/Supply" section at a discount.