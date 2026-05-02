Why Campers Swear By REI's Return Policy
Camping and hiking can get a little risky when it comes to gear: Sometimes it's hard to tell what will actually work in the backcountry when buying in-store or online. That's why many campers swear by REI's return policy. It reduces the risk of getting stuck with critical gear that doesn't keep you comfortable and safe, whether you're deep in the wilderness or at a popular family-friendly campsite. In a post specifically defending the national chain's return policy, Peacheatery wrote on the subreddit r/REI, "I have returned some gear over the years...a sleeping bag that was too big, gloves that didn't fit right, a pack with a crack[ed] hipbelt component that was impossible to carry, and I never had an issue."
It should be noted that REI used to be so wildly generous with its no-time-limit return policy, some shoppers abused it. They treated it like a rental policy, or would exchange gear once they'd worn through it. That dishonest behavior became so common that the store was nicknamed "Rental Equipment Inc" and "Return Everything Inc." In 2013, REI attempted to crack down on return fraud and changed the return window to one-year, required a reason for return, empowered staff to set limits on what worn and gently used means, and stopped accepting returns without question. In 2024, REI tightened the screws once more, flagging excessive return habits and banning repeat offenders from making returns, period.
"I think the new return policy...is very fair," Peacheatery continues in their 2024 Reddit post, "and gives everyone...ample time to try out their gear before returning it." Shoppers looking for a steeper discount also benefit from the return policy, because lightly used and returned gear gets re-shelved in REI's "Re/Supply" section at a discount.
How to maximize REI's return policy
Sizing outdoor gear, such as choosing the right backpack, is a bit of a goldilocks situation that benefits from a forgiving return policy. Redditor content-method9889 posted on r/REI that they bought the REI Flash 55 women's pack: "It fit great until I put the near-full amount of my gear in. No matter how I adjusted, it dug into my boob/underarm area...I go back to return it and...the guy who helped me was so patient and really took the time to talk with me...After trying on six to eight packs...I ended up choosing the men's flash 55."
Many people may not realize that there's a way to score even better return perks from REI. A $30 lifetime REI membership allows one full year (non-members get 90 days) for replacements or refunds. I've found myself benefitting from this perk, when I bought a tent but didn't get around to using it until months after purchasing. It turns out the semi-freestanding design drove me nuts my first test trip. I realized I generally camp where stakes don't really work (rocky, gravel, sandy pads). I was able to exchange it for a freestanding design. Note that Online Re/Supply used gear has a 30-day return window for members (non-members cannot return), while in-store Re/Supply purchases can't be returned, regardless of membership status.
Returns due to manufacturing defects are different: If an item has a defect in materials or workmanship, it can be returned at any time, no matter when it was bought. However there are a few exceptions. Outdoor electronics have a 90-day return window. They don't accept returns on final sale items, gift cards, lift tickets, passes, and memberships. This policy also doesn't cover returns on the basis of wear and tear or damage from improper use or accidents. Items that need to be cleaned won't be accepted.