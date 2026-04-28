The Best Climbing Shoe Of 2026, According To Reviews

If you were to ask a few prolific climbers, at random, what the best climbing shoe is, you might be in that conversation for a while. To save you a few hours, the summary would be: The one that fits your budget, feet, and the type of climbing you enjoy. However, for the average climber, reviews point to the Scarpa Arpia V as a reliable all-arounder. It's considered a moderate shoe type (as opposed to natural or aggressive) that balances comfort and precision, which is ideal for intermediate climbers and gym climbers wearing them for the entire gym session. Both the women's and men's models receive high marks from customers at retail sites like REI and the brand's own website.

A review by Steven Potter at Climbing.com reports the Arpia V balances precise edging, out-of-the-box comfort, and enough smearing ability to work across multiple kinds of rock. Potter found it to be "an excellent intermediate shoe, comfortable enough for gym laps and long days at the crag, but performant enough to feel solid edging and front-pointing on most climbs in the 5-30 degree overhanging range."

As a climber myself, I personally like that the Arpia V has velcro straps instead of laces, making them convenient to don or remove between projects. REI reviewer ATD liked the support and friction performance in the Arpia V, "This shoe['s] full sole does a lot for support...I really benefit from the combination of stiffness and grip here that's super hard to find." Bear in mind that confident footing doesn't just come from a good shoe, often it's your climbing technique. Trey's review on REI affirms their performance and durability: "They're aggressive enough for overhang and great on slab as well. My first pair last me around a year of climbing one to two times per week so I'd so they're fairly durable too."