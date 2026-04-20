The Rookie Rock Climbing Mistake You're Probably Making

One of the most common rookie climbing mistake is trying to maintain "good" posture. Rock climbing goes against everything the posture police have taught you. There is no one, specific posture with climbing, only movements and positions that flow from one hold to the next. Many beginners bring what they know from other sports or gym activities: An athletic stance, staying on their feet, moving quickly, and keeping their bodies safe and supported. As a result, beginners end up keeping their backs straight, their cores engaged, arms and knees bent. That's not all bad to do, but it ends up looking like C3PO from "Star Wars," and it's not the most effective way to scale a rock face.

A better way to think about climbing posture is to imagine it as a series of dance movements. Body positioning should allow movement to flow naturally, constantly shifting balance points, sometimes with big moves, other times just subtle, micro-movements. The key is to avoid being stiff or gripped, or to let your hips move out of square to the wall. Essentially, you shouldn't look like you're climbing a ladder. Once beginners let go of that default posture, they unlock endless ways to move their bodies into different positions, allowing them to get from one hold to another smoothly. Moves like stemming, mantling, back-stepping, and lay-backs, side pulls, and underclinging all require some degree of dynamic posturing. REI has a great introduction video on climbing moves if you want to see all the different ways to ascend a rock wall.