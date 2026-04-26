Prevent Black Spot On Your Roses By Following One Rule

To greatly reduce the chances of your roses getting black spot, be extra careful when watering them. Position the end of your garden hose below the lowest leaves so water goes directly to the base of the plant, soaking the soil for the roots. A soaker hose works well here. Either way, your effort to keep the leaves dry significantly cuts down on the potential for black spot. Watering your roses in the morning is best, as it allows time for water to reach the roots before the heat of the day. If you've been watering from above, then identifying and controlling black spot as soon as possible is key. Look for yellowing leaves or leaves with spots on them, and focus on getting those plants back into good health again.

Roses prefer a deep, soaking drink rather than lots of light watering. This is especially important with freshly planted roses, as it helps the roots grow deep. Roses also need more frequent watering when they're getting established and may need one to two gallons of water each time you water them. The soil should be moist every day, but avoid overwatering, as this can be problematic, too. Once they're settled in, they may only need water when the leaves look droopy or curled up in the morning. Adding a few inches of a natural mulch around the plant helps the soil retain water. When adding mulch, leave space around the base of the plant, which gives it the airflow it needs to dry off.