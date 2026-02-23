In-Ground Or In Containers: How To Choose The Best Place To Plant Roses

Roses are a beautiful addition to any garden, whether you cut and display them in vases or leave them blooming outdoors. There is a lot that goes into taking care of roses, from following the best method for watering your roses to using the right type of soil. One of the decisions you may be facing when it comes to planting new roses is whether they go in the ground or in containers. Both planting methods have pros and cons, and choosing the best place to plant your roses comes down to a combination of personal preference, your climate, how much space you have to work with, and how much time you want to devote to your rose bushes.

There are many different types of roses, which also also affect where you decide to plant them. If you have plenty of space, ground-cover roses (also known as creeping or carpet roses) can be a good, low-maintenance choice. When planted in-ground, they grow in sprawling, dense flowering carpets that can spread through the yard. On the other hand, while miniature roses are just the right size for growing indoors in containers, some gardeners like the idea of planting them in containers on the back patio, front porch, or in window boxes for a pop of charming color.