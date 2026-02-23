In-Ground Or In Containers: How To Choose The Best Place To Plant Roses
Roses are a beautiful addition to any garden, whether you cut and display them in vases or leave them blooming outdoors. There is a lot that goes into taking care of roses, from following the best method for watering your roses to using the right type of soil. One of the decisions you may be facing when it comes to planting new roses is whether they go in the ground or in containers. Both planting methods have pros and cons, and choosing the best place to plant your roses comes down to a combination of personal preference, your climate, how much space you have to work with, and how much time you want to devote to your rose bushes.
There are many different types of roses, which also also affect where you decide to plant them. If you have plenty of space, ground-cover roses (also known as creeping or carpet roses) can be a good, low-maintenance choice. When planted in-ground, they grow in sprawling, dense flowering carpets that can spread through the yard. On the other hand, while miniature roses are just the right size for growing indoors in containers, some gardeners like the idea of planting them in containers on the back patio, front porch, or in window boxes for a pop of charming color.
Planting roses in-ground is the low-maintenance approach
If lower-maintenance roses are what you seek, planting them in-ground is the way to go. A spot with good, deep soil provides important nutrients and beneficial worms and microbes, and it insulates roots from drastic temperature changes better than soil in containers. A rosebush's roots can also spread out and establish the plant better, offering it a longer life. Roses do best in warmer climates, but they can tolerate colder temperatures if care is taken to insulate a plant's base with a 6- to 12-inch pile of soil or wood chip mulch, removing it when the thermometer rises. Just make sure to avoid gravel mulch with your roses, as it can cause several issues with roses, particularly in warmer regions where too much heat can get absorbed.
Hot, dry climates can cause dehydration, so stay on top of your watering routine to ensure your in-ground roses have enough water. The best spot to plant roses is where they will receive six to eight hours of morning sun followed by afternoon shade, which can help keep plants hydrated. Hot, humid climates are not without potential issues, namely the risk of disease, fungus, and pests. Spraying roses regularly may be necessary. The other benefit to planting your roses directly in-ground is it extends their lifespan. Once in the ground and established, roses can live for decades, sometimes passed down from one generation to the next.
Roses in containers can maximize small spaces
Container-planted roses don't have to be restricted to the indoors. One of the main reasons planting your roses in containers may be a better choice is if your yard does not lend itself well to roses. You could have a shaded yard without enough sun or soil that is boggy and water-logged (soggy soil may be the reason your plant's leaves are turning yellow). If you have a challenging yard, your roses will do better in containers where you can provide the right soil, water, sunlight, and food. If you're a newbie gardener looking for fuss-free plants that are great for gardening beginners, container planted roses are a great choice to add to your collection. While they do require a little more time and care than roses planted in the ground, they are definitely worth the effort. Prune roses in late winter, when they are dormant, water frequently, and monitor the soil regularly, providing fertilizer as needed.
Many gardeners prefer planting roses in outdoor containers due to the design versatility they offer. You can place outdoor containers in spots you couldn't normally plant roses, like a stone patio or a small balcony, and move containers around when you're inspired to change things up. Miniature roses will bloom all year long set on a sunny windowsill (bring them indoors when it starts getting cold). Polyantha is a category of compact shrub rose, perfect for containers, that is considered hardy and low-maintenance, producing tightly packed clusters of colorful blooms. And a relatively new category — patio roses — are small but have larger blooms than miniature roses manages really well in containers.