Why Your Peonies Aren't Blooming (And What To Do)

Peonies (Peonia sp.) are among the some of the sweetest-smelling flower in your garden — if they bloom, that is. The problem is, if they don't bloom, you will be deprived not only of the flowers' sweet scent, but also the vivid colors they add to borders and gardens. If you find yourself in that predicament and wonder what's going on, there are actually several possibilities ranging from too much shade to not enough foliage. Luckily, in most instances there are things you can do to correct the issue and coax your peonies into producing lovely flowers.

Among the most common reasons your peonies are not blooming is they aren't getting enough sun. Although these plants are resilient and can grow in a variety of conditions, they require at least 6 hours of sunlight each day in order to bloom. It's a situation that's easy to overlook and should not be dismissed just because your plants have bloomed in that location in the past. If they were recently planted, it may be they aren't in an ideal location. However, even plants that have been established in a spot may quit blooming if sunlight conditions change, as can happen as trees or bushes grow, fences or sheds are erected, or other factors change.

Obviously, you'll want to get the plant more sunlight. In some instances, trimming tree limbs or moving obstacles blocking light may be enough. If that isn't possible or doesn't provide adequate sun, you may need to consider transplanting to a new location.