Hike One Of Spain's Most Popular Trails To This Top-Rated Mountain Range

While there are bigger and more visited national parks in Spain, this trail's unique location, stunning views, and relative walkability make it a popular and sometimes busy trail, especially in July and August. While the trail is open year-round, special care should be taken when hiking in winter. Spring is ideal because the waterfalls will be in full force from the mountain runoff.

For the best Ruta del Cares experience, plan ahead by bringing essential hiking gear, including food, layers, and water. The route isn't particularly strenuous, especially if you begin at the most common trailhead in Caín. If you start at the northern trailhead in Poncebus, you'll have an initial steeper uphill. Trailhead parking can fill up, but buses will take you from more distant parking lots. The simplest way to hike the trail is going out and back, but you could coordinate a car swap by having two groups start at either end. Or skip doubling back and hire a taxi to bring you back to your car.

It's important to know the route's risks as well as your limits. Expect sun and weather exposure, loose rock, and a few narrow sections that require steady feet and focus (you're often walking right along the cliff's edge). For that reason, kids under 12 shouldn't try this trail. You may also want to bring these budget trekking poles hikers love, for extra stability. Wildlife sightings like Iberian wolves, goats, and brown bears are a possibility on the Ruta del Cares. Local mountain guides warn that bold goats in this canyon might be so persistent that they could push or head-butt you to score snacks. Of course, never feed or pet a wild animal, and give them plenty of space to get around you.