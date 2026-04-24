Hike One Of Spain's Most Popular Trails To This Top-Rated Mountain Range
While Spain is renowned for many incredible trails and pilgrimage walks, the Ruta del Cares is one of the country's most dramatic hikes. It's a 13.6-mile, out-and-back trail that follows the Cares River through a spectacular canyon that regularly gets ranked as among the most beautiful trails in Spain or Europe as a whole. Aptly known as the "Divine Gorge," the trail connects the mountain villages of Poncebos and Caín de Valdeón through northern Spain's Picos de Europa National Park. The park's proximity to the Bay of Biscay, in northern Spain, makes the surrounding 8,700-ft peaks stand out even more. The iconic Ruta del Cares foot path meanders along the river gorge with some moderate elevation gain over 6 miles, making it a non-technical, yet thrilling experience as you glance down the cliff's edge to the river, walk under a carved-out mountain face, and cross spectacular footbridges.
Originally developed in the 1940s as access to a hydroelectric project, the path is now exclusively a recreational dreamworld, drawing in roughly 300,000 people to hike the trek. The trail is only a few meters wide but cuts into limestone cliff faces and passes through tunnels, over bridges, past caves, and overlooks sheer drops down to the River Cares. The effect keeps the entire walk interesting and a touch exhilarating. Don't forget to look along the canyon for peekaboo views of the nearby mountains of Picos de Europa, like Urriellu peak (or Naranjo de Bulnes), which draws climbers to its 1,600-foot limestone walls.
How to prepare for the Ruta del Cares
While there are bigger and more visited national parks in Spain, this trail's unique location, stunning views, and relative walkability make it a popular and sometimes busy trail, especially in July and August. While the trail is open year-round, special care should be taken when hiking in winter. Spring is ideal because the waterfalls will be in full force from the mountain runoff.
For the best Ruta del Cares experience, plan ahead by bringing essential hiking gear, including food, layers, and water. The route isn't particularly strenuous, especially if you begin at the most common trailhead in Caín. If you start at the northern trailhead in Poncebus, you'll have an initial steeper uphill. Trailhead parking can fill up, but buses will take you from more distant parking lots. The simplest way to hike the trail is going out and back, but you could coordinate a car swap by having two groups start at either end. Or skip doubling back and hire a taxi to bring you back to your car.
It's important to know the route's risks as well as your limits. Expect sun and weather exposure, loose rock, and a few narrow sections that require steady feet and focus (you're often walking right along the cliff's edge). For that reason, kids under 12 shouldn't try this trail. You may also want to bring these budget trekking poles hikers love, for extra stability. Wildlife sightings like Iberian wolves, goats, and brown bears are a possibility on the Ruta del Cares. Local mountain guides warn that bold goats in this canyon might be so persistent that they could push or head-butt you to score snacks. Of course, never feed or pet a wild animal, and give them plenty of space to get around you.