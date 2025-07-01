Hikers Are Absolutely Loving This Budget-Friendly Costco Find
Trekking poles have many benefits for hikers and even casual walkers. There are arguments that they help burn more calories, and are better for joints and backs. And there is no denying they are very helpful in preventing accidental falls as they provide stability, which is why you should bring a trekking pole on your next hike. However, they can be pretty expensive, which is why it's always a great idea to keep an eye out for deals. Thankfully, Costco offers Cascade Mountain Tech trekking poles that are not only affordable, but highly loved by users.
The biggest perk of this Costco find is that they are cheap. Looking at the initial price, they are $82. While it is roughly the normal cost of a decent set of poles, and may not seem like much of a deal, it should be noted that the price is for two sets (for you and a hiking partner) and multiple accessories. Such a bargain does not indicate low quality, as on Costco's website, these poles have an impressive 4.7 average score with over 1,300 reviews.
If the initial numbers aren't enough to convince you, perhaps some of the reviews will. Purchaser Doppler offers evidence that these poles are worth the money. "I have 3 sets of these poles hanging in my garage with literally thousands of Appalachian Trail miles on them. They have been used on an Appalachian Trail thru-hike. We swapped them out for new replacement poles at 1000 plus miles...So far I have only had one pole break and that pole was subject to abuse. I have been pleasantly surprised by the performance and durability of this product."
What to know before buying these trekking poles
These poles have everything you could want while out in the wilderness. They are made from carbon fiber, which means they are pretty sturdy and lightweight, with a pair weighing right around a pound. Considering how much you have to physically prepare for a long-distance hike, finding lightweight items is always a plus. The tips are durable as well, able to get in place without sliding or breaking, as they are made from sturdy rubber. These trekking poles also work for most users, as they can shorten to a mere 26 inches and extend to 54 inches. Considering that 51 inches is considered ideal for those over six feet, the extra three inches really comes in handy for taller individuals.
One of the negatives of this product is that it seems users have a bit of difficulty getting them to lock in place. They will lock, but it can be a little difficult and not intuitive to do so. They also aren't as sturdy as some other poles made for hiking and trekking, and work better as a stabilizer instead of a weight-bearing or supporting device. One other negative is that the rubber tips tend to wear out faster than metal, and replacing them tends to be almost as expensive as the poles themselves. Renmom524 (who gave the product four stars) has some notes for anyone who would be looking to buy these: "Note: the instructions are clear that these are NOT to be used as canes, crutches, etc, and they are not meant to be weight bearing. We found that the product provided stability, and that we walked faster than usual without getting winded."
Methodology
When looking at cheaper products, it's always a bit nerve-wracking. No one wants to spend hundreds of dollars on what are, essentially, two walking sticks. But going cheaper often means you're looking at low-quality tools that will betray you when you most need them. Having durable and reliable equipment is always helpful to keep yourself calm during thrilling hiking adventures.
The find on Costco's website offers the best of both worlds. They offer affordable hiking poles, but aren't poor quality. To ensure this product was worth the price, even down the line, the reviews for these trekking poles were read through and analyzed in great detail to make sure readers fully knew what made these a good option, and why some people may not want to use them.