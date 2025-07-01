Hikers Are Absolutely Loving This Budget-Friendly Costco Find

Trekking poles have many benefits for hikers and even casual walkers. There are arguments that they help burn more calories, and are better for joints and backs. And there is no denying they are very helpful in preventing accidental falls as they provide stability, which is why you should bring a trekking pole on your next hike. However, they can be pretty expensive, which is why it's always a great idea to keep an eye out for deals. Thankfully, Costco offers Cascade Mountain Tech trekking poles that are not only affordable, but highly loved by users.

The biggest perk of this Costco find is that they are cheap. Looking at the initial price, they are $82. While it is roughly the normal cost of a decent set of poles, and may not seem like much of a deal, it should be noted that the price is for two sets (for you and a hiking partner) and multiple accessories. Such a bargain does not indicate low quality, as on Costco's website, these poles have an impressive 4.7 average score with over 1,300 reviews.

If the initial numbers aren't enough to convince you, perhaps some of the reviews will. Purchaser Doppler offers evidence that these poles are worth the money. "I have 3 sets of these poles hanging in my garage with literally thousands of Appalachian Trail miles on them. They have been used on an Appalachian Trail thru-hike. We swapped them out for new replacement poles at 1000 plus miles...So far I have only had one pole break and that pole was subject to abuse. I have been pleasantly surprised by the performance and durability of this product."

