Three Signs That Your Garden Plants Have Root Rot (And How To Fix It)

Although root rot is a serious, potentially deadly, condition for plants, the good news is that there are things that can be down to treat it, and, more importantly, to prevent it happening in the first place. The most important step to take is to reduce the moisture in the soil, as root rot thrives in such conditions. To that end, overwatering is a gardening mistake to avoid when trying to either prevent or control root rot. Get to know your plants: Some plants may require continuously moist soil, while others thrive when the top few inches dry out between watering. If you notice signs of rot, stop watering.

Of course, sometimes excessive water comes from heavy rains you can't control, so it's important your garden soils drain well. If you have standing water following a heavy rain event, try to divert the water to low lying areas or drainage ditches with small trenches. Stay off the garden soil itself until it is dry. As a preventative measure before it rains, level low spots, grade your garden, and improve soil conditions by mixing in organic material or horticultural sand, which could save your waterlogged garden. Be judicious with mulch — the purpose of mulching is to retain moisture. In many situations that's a good thing, but if your garden soil stays too saturated, it's not helping.

Finally, there are chemical treatments that can treat root rot. However, before you apply fungicides or other such products, it is important that you determine which specific fungus or bacteria is the issue. The best way to do so accurately is to contact the ag extension agent in your area. Even once the specific fungus is known, chemical treatments should be used sparingly.