The Unexpected Kitchen Scrap That Makes A Perfect DIY Garden Fertilizer

Gather your peels or skins each time you use garlic cloves and set them aside in a container. Once you have enough, place them in a jar and fill with roughly 2 cups water per peel remnants from an entire head of garlic. Place a lid on the jar and let the mixture sit for one to two days. Then strain out the papery skins and put the liquid into a lidded bottle or jar. You can compost the peels, though they won't add much more than decayed matter at this point.

Pour the solution directly around plants every two weeks. The nutritional boost helps protect the plants from fungal and pest problems. In fact, just as planting garlic can help repel pests like aphids and Japanese beetles, so too can garlic fertilizer tea. It also helps with plant growth. Carrots prefer a lot of phosphorus and potassium in their soil, so a garlic peel fertilizer could be especially beneficial to them.

You can also spray the solution directly on plant foliage for an extra boost if you dilute it with an equal amount of water first. If you want to use your garlic tea as a foliar spray, test it on one plant or one part of a plant for a couple weeks before applying it liberally around the garden to ensure the plants don't develop leaf burn. Avoid directly spraying flowers as this may harm them. Keep any unused solution out of direct sunlight, stored in a cool location. Discard it if it seems moldy or has an off odor. You can always make more with a couple days' advance notice.