How To Clean And Store Your Kayak To Prevent Hull Damage

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Kayaking has become increasingly popular in recent years. In fact, it is among the fastest growing sports in the country. However, while it is important to choose the right kayak for you and the accompanying gear, it is just as important to take care of your craft so it performs properly and provides years of good service. To that end, mong the most basic tasks to complete with each outing are cleaning and storing your kayak the right way. This helps prevent hull damage and a variety of other issues. Cleaning starts by hosing down the inside and outside thoroughly.

Why wash a kayak with water? After all, it is used in water and will return to water. Simply put, not all water is the same. If the kayak navigates saltwater, it is necessary to remove any caked-on salt to protect the hull as well as any components, especially metal ones, which can quickly corrode. Secondly, organic matter, like algae, in both fresh and saltwater can lead to buildup and water stains, as well as mold and mildew growth. Among the less obvious organic matter that clings to kayaks are various microorganisms. If the kayaks are not cleaned after use, this can lead to the spread of invasive species into other water bodies. This is why many areas, including some top national parks for kayaking, mandate all watercraft and equipment (including kayaks), be washed down at cleaning stations.

Proper storage is equally important. Prolonged exposure to sunlight can prematurely degrade the integrity of your kayak's hull. Extreme temperatures can cause kayaks to become misshapen or even crack. Additionally, not distributing the weight and pressure correctly when storing your kayak can cause the hull to dent, bend, or warp.