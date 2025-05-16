Boat Cleaning Tips That'll Help Slow The Spread Of Invasive Species

There is an invasion happening in American waters, and responsible boat owners are on the front lines of defense. Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS), also called aquatic nuisance species, include zebra and quagga mussels, rusty crayfish, New Zealand mudsnail and others. These critters are taking over your favorite lakes and rivers, wreaking havoc wherever they go. AIS outcompete native species, which impacts your fishing and harvesting opportunities, clog up irrigation channels, and reduce water quality. Species like invasive mussels also clog the dam infrastructure at the reservoirs you enjoy. Watercraft are the perfect vessels for these creatures to move from waterbody to waterbody. By inspecting and cleaning your boat after every use, you'll be helping limit the spread of these critters.

In addition to the regular spring boat maintenance you are used to doing every year, an ongoing habit of inspecting your craft for invasives, removing them, and fully cleaning and drying out your boat will help stop the spread of AIS. "Clean, drain, and dry" is the mantra of programs and organizations involved in combating invasives across the states. Because AIS attach to all the parts of your boat and trailer, hang out in your live wells and bilge tanks, and catch a ride on recreational and fishing equipment, all the nooks and crannies need to be cleaned. The US Fish and Wildlife Service recommends pressure washing the inside and outside of your boat with hot (at least 120 degrees Fahrenheit) water and flushing the motor with hot water as well.

