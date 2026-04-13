A Long-Blooming Perennial Plant That'll Make A Lovely Addition To Any Garden

If you want to keep your garden colorful for as long as possible, you're likely looking for long-lasting perennials that keep returning year after year. Some of these even spend most of the year in bloom. Veronica (Veronica spp.), is a gorgeous perennial that can bloom from early summer into fall, even as early as late spring in some cases. Veronicas — sometimes called speedwell —are known for their blue and purple flowers, which attract many kinds of pollinators. Some species, like spiked speedwell and longleaf speedwell, have tall flower spikes that grow several feet tall. Others are smaller, with individual flowers rather than spikes.

Veronica species are native to a wide range of places, while some are considered invasive in parts of the U.S. For example, corn speedwell is listed as invasive in West Virginia. For native options, consider thymeleaf speedwell, hardy in zones 4 through 8, American brooklime in zones 3 through 8, and purslane speedwell, basically hardy across the continental U.S. You can grow non-native speedwells in containers, and many species can be controlled by removing flower heads before they seed and by monitoring for unwanted spread. When grown in containers, even non-native Veronicas make a great addition to a DIY pollinator pot, as they are highly attractive to bees and butterflies.