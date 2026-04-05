The Alternative To Invasive English Ivy That'll Fill Your Garden With Vibrant Blooms

Many homeowners love the look of vines, especially English ivy, climbing up trellises, on fences, and even on their homes. Unfortunately, as beautiful as it looks, you should reconsider planting English ivy and look for alternatives — it is extremely invasive and can cause serious damage wherever it grows. A beautiful alternative to English ivy is crossvine (Bignonia capreolata), a fast-growing climbing plant that can reach as tall as 50 feet with gorgeous red-orange or yellow flowers that have a distinctive trumpet shape — hence its alternate name, trumpet vine. These blooms are appealing to pollinators, including hummingbirds, butterflies, and bees. And unlike English Ivy, crossvine is native to the Gulf Coast states and southeastern United States.

Although it's considered aggressive in some regions, you can keep it under control by pruning it properly and by pulling up suckers as soon as you see them. If you are in USDA Hardiness zones 5 through 9, crossvine will thrive nicely. It is semi-evergreen in warm climates, while leaves darken to burgundy in cooler climates. It may also lose its leaves in zones 5 and 6 during particularly harsh winters.