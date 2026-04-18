Hummingbirds Will Flock To Your Yard After Planting This Show-Stopping Flower

Since ismenes are indigenous to the United States, they're likely to attract hummingbirds, butterflies, and other pollinators that are native to your area. To help this happen, your main objective should be keeping these perennials healthy.

Tailoring their care regimen to your growing zone is crucial. Ismenes can thrive in USDA hardiness zones 2 through 11, but their bulbs should be dug up and stored for the winter in regions that experience deep freezes. If you unearth your ismene bulbs, let them dry and store them in an area that's kept at 60 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit, placing soil around the roots for insulation. Or, make a hummingbird-friendly container garden by growing ismenes in pots. This approach is recommended for gardeners in zones 2 through 6. When frosty weather is approaching, potted ismenes should be moved to a sheltered area that stays between 55 and 65 degrees Fahrenheit. You can even grow ismenes as houseplants throughout the winter. In zones 7 and above, planting the bulbs in the ground is easy as they don't need to be moved very often. Each bulb's pointy tip should sit 1 to 3 inches below the soil's surface.

Since they're not very particular about their soil's texture or pH, ismenes require minimal maintenance. Full sun is ideal, but they'll tolerate partial shade as well. In nature, ismenes are often situated in marshes, so they're unlikely to be bothered if your flower bed gets flooded every now and then. Just don't let their soil get bone dry, which can harm them. Remove the stalks attached to their blossoms once the flowering season is done.