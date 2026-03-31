How And When To Deadhead The Lavender In Your Garden To Boost Blooms

Lavender is a beautiful, fragrant flower with many uses, including keeping mosquitoes away from your patio. But getting the best results from these purple blooms requires care that goes beyond watering and fertilizing. In particular, proper pruning and deadheading will yield multiple, healthy bloom cycles. While pruning is usually done in the off season to reshape a dormant plant or remove diseased or damaged parts, deadheading is the practice of removing spent flowers on a plant to encourage more blooms throughout a single season. By removing dead flowers, you encourage the plant's energy to go toward producing more blooms instead of seeding. When it comes to lavender, many people don't realize that deadheading can offer another round of blooms — or several, depending on what type you're growing.

There are specific times during the flowering stage when deadheading provides the best results for lavender, and part of it depends on whether you're growing cooler-weather or warmer weather species. Deadhead lavender just after the first flowers have bloomed and faded. With English lavender (Lavandula augustofolia) in USDA hardiness zones 5-9, the blooms fade in late summer, so you may get one more shot at flowers, especially with specific cultivars like 'Blue Cushion' and 'Hidcote.' French (Lavandula dentata) which thrives in zones 4-9 and Spanish (Lavandula stoechas), best in zones 8 and 9, have long growing seasons, allowing you to deadhead throughout spring and summer as individual blooms fade. While most varieties can benefit from this practice, Spanish lavender is most responsive to deadheading, producing bloom after bloom all season long.