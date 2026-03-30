How To DIY Your Own Campfire Starter

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One thing about planning a camping trip is you never know exactly what you might run into, weather-wise. Damp conditions can impact dry firewood or kindling, making it even harder to start a fire. While you may not be able to guarantee a successful fire with damp wood, one genius campfire starting hack is to use a homemade campfire starter, rather than hunting down dry moss or bark. One favorite method among experienced campers is essentially a compact wax-and-sawdust muffin. They're easy to make and put excess sawdust or wood shavings to use, rather than tossing them.

Along with kindling, fire starters are an important component when building a campfire: Trying to ignite huge logs right away is one of those classic campfire mistakes beginners make. This DIY is designed to get a campfire blazing by providing the initial heat source to light kindling. It works because it's a bit like keeping a lit candle going while you lay on the fuel, and it benefits from the fact that it's compact, stable, and easy to carry, but will catch fire quickly when lit.

This fire starter, when made to the size of a typical paper cupcake or muffin liner, burns for about 15 minutes, offering plenty of time to get the initial components of your campfire started. They're best made in bulk, ahead of the camping season, as it can make quite a mess, then stored individually wrapped and ready to go. Remember, these sawdust muffins are flammable, so don't store them near open flames or in high heat (where they'll likely melt). If you don't have a muffin tin, this trick works using paper cups (like Dixie cups) or molded pulp egg cartons.