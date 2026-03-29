The Sun-Loving Flower That'll Thrive Next To Your Tomato Plants

Just as students learn better when paired with studious classmates, garden plants are known to grow better when they have the right neighbors. This strategy is called companion planting, and it helps with crop yields, pollination, pest and disease control, and soil health. One fine friend to pair along with tomatoes is an annual sunflower. If you've ever thought a large sunflower looks like a parasol, well so do your tomato plants, and they appreciate the shade.

Sunflowers and tomatoes play well together. The large yellow blooms support tomatoes by attracting pollinators and providing structural support and shade. Tomatoes certainly need sunshine, but too much direct sun can harm them. Sunflowers shield tomatoes from peak exposure, protecting them from sunscald, a tomato's version of a sunburn: The skin blisters and the tomato turns pale.

Remember that, while some plants thrive when grown next to certain others, they can also struggle with particular neighbors. Some should never be grown next to each other, such as tomatoes alongside potatoes or corn, which can trade similar diseases, like late blight, if too close together. And while sunflowers are healthy companions for tomatoes, they both need to be planted with care in terms of spacing and positioning, taking into factors like growing time and nutrient or water needs. This will maximize the benefits sunflowers can offer to their tomato buddies.