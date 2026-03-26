Why Your Camp Coffee Tastes Bad (And How To Fix It)

Another easily corrected mistake is using the wrong ratio of coffee and water. While this sounds like common sense, using too much or too little coffee does more than just make strong or weak coffee. During the brewing process, water is extracting flavor chemicals from the ground coffee in a specific order: oils and acids first, then sugars, then tannins and plant fibers. Each adds or detracts from a great cup of coffee depending on the extraction process.

An excessive amount of water — overextraction — will pull out not just the desirable flavors, but the undesirables as well. The end result will be a cup of coffee that is as bitter as it is weak. On the other hand, not enough water — underextraction — means you're not gleaning all the best flavors from the coffee. So the final product will not only be strong, but the flavor will be on the acidic, sour side, and the aromatics will be off. The easiest fix is to bring measuring equipment with you, rather than eyeballing the grounds and hot water you're combining.

The ratios to make delicious campsite coffee are really no different whether you are at home or in the field. It is different, however, based on how you are brewing your coffee. For drip coffee, popular with RV campers, a 1:16 – 1:18 ratio (coffee to water) is recommended. When using a French press, keep your ratio between 1:12 and 1:16. Pour over coffee should be in the 1:14 to 1:16 ratio range. An old-school percolator over a campfire or cookstove should use a 1:16 ratio and be allowed to brew for about 10 minutes. Of course you can customize any of these ratios to personal tastes, the elevation, grind size, how the beans are roasted, and other factors.