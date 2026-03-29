A DIY Garden Bench That'll Blend Seamlessly Into Your Yard
At first glance, a fallen tree can feel like a disappointment. If the tree was a statement piece in your yard, it can feel like your entire landscape has changed. Even without sentimental attachment, cutting up and removing the tree can feel frustrating. However, leaving it to rot or putting in the effort to remove it and start fresh aren't your only options. With a bit of creativity, a few tools, and some effort, you can transform a fallen tree into a DIY garden bench that elevates your backyard.
The main tool you'll need for this eye-catching DIY is a chainsaw. Protective gear is also essential, from gloves to safety goggles. If you don't have help moving heavier logs, invest in equipment that can assist with positioning the pieces for the bench.
Overall, this is more of an advanced DIY, especially given the tools needed and potential hazards that come with working on fallen trees. However, with proper safety equipment and techniques, you can create a beautiful bench that blends seamlessly into your low-maintenance oasis in just a few steps.
How to upcycle an old tree into a rustic garden bench
This bench consists of two parts: the supports and the seat itself. The supports are smaller logs buried partially in the ground for stability. A chainsaw can create rounded divots at the tops of the logs, allowing the seat to fit securely, like a puzzle. The number of supports you need depends on the length of your bench, with longer seats requiring additional support for stability. For the bench seat, this is where the natural beauty of the fallen log shines. Rather than stripping the log into planks that hide its unique appearance, you want to cut the log in half. The exterior rests in the divots, while the interior can be smoothed for comfortable seating.
Exposed to the elements, the bench will degrade over time, similar to an unsealed wood deck. This happens regardless of tree type, though some species deteriorate more slowly. Regular maintenance can extend the bench's appearance and stability, but the wood will still break down over time. To maximize the lifespan of your brand-new DIY garden bench, it's essential that you properly maintain the wood by cleaning it and reducing direct sun exposure. Applying a stain or sealant can also help. Supports in direct contact with soil may degrade faster, even with proper maintenance. With the right approach, a fallen tree can become a useful and beautiful fixture that continues to bring character to your yard for years to come.