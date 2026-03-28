If You Have A Small Yard, It May Be Time To Hop On This Popular Garden Trend

Dreaming of a sprawling garden when you have a small space can be frustrating. There are tricks to make a small yard look bigger, but that doesn't mean there's actually more room for plants. Luckily, you can grow more plants in less space with the popular micro gardening trend. The term was coined in 2007 by Anne Gibson, but in the years since its inception the trend has taken off. There's a good reason for this too: According to a U.S. Census Bureau study, the median lot size for American homes dropped by 10,000 square feet between 1992 and 2019, and continues today. More than 60% of American home owners now live on what's defined as smaller lots.

Micro gardening is exactly what it sounds like — the practice of growing plants in a limited space. While this can look different for different gardeners, the general idea is that micro gardens should be easy to care for, have a variety of plants, and be sustainable. It works by turning an area like a raised garden or container into a miniature ecosystem, letting nature do most of the work. They're perfect for small yards, but you can also create one on a balcony or patio.

While you can use the principles of micro gardening to fill your yard with flowers, the most common application is for growing food. Micro gardening allows people to have an edible garden without using much space, soil, or resources. In fact, a study by the Food and Agriculture Association found that a single square-meter garden can potentially produce 200 tomatoes a year and 100 onions in four months — that's a lot of veggies!