The Soft And Bouncy Ground Cover That'll Look Beautiful In Your Yard

Ground cover is one of many clever alternatives to grass for a no-mow garden that works really well on slopes, in gaps in rock gardens or flower beds, or to fill in shady spots in the yard. One beautiful ground cover that adds a soft, springy green carpet to your garden is baby's tears (Soleirolia soleirolii). Baby's tears is a relatively easy-to-grow perennial that thrives in warmer climates under indirect light, and creates a dense layer of small, tightly packed leaves.

Other names for this lovely ground cover include mind-your-own-business, angel's tears, Japanese moss, Corsican carpet, and peace-in-the-home. This buoyant ground cover, that resembles moss from a distance, can spread up 6 feet. It's a great choice for areas you are looking to fill in, especially where there is a lot of shade — the leaves can burn under direct sunlight. Though this evergreen perennial seeks shade, it still wants warmth, thriving in USDA Hardiness zone 10 or above. In zone 9 it will die off in the winter but return in the spring.

The density of its fine branches and small leaves isn't simply visually appealing. Baby's tears is the perfect ground cover to consider for areas where you want to suppress weeds and can be used in flower beds instead of mulch, around trees, and between stepping stones along a pathway.