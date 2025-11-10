Reconnect With Nature At One Of America's Most Visited National Parks

The park is filled with hundreds of miles of trails, including over 70 miles of the Appalachian Trail. If you have a backpack and a tent, you can hit these trails for several days or even weeks. There are plenty of campsites where you can build a fire and make dinner.Along these paths, you will see humongous rock formations and panoramic views of the hills. There are even streams where you can filter fresh water. If you're a fisherman, there are several ponds and streams where you can catch bass and trout.You could probably spend years exploring this park and barely be satisfied, but there are a few highlights you should seek out first.

You can take the 2.6-mile Laurel Falls Trail up Cove Mountain to see an 80-foot, two-tiered waterfall. The trail is paved, just in case you have accessibility concerns. There are also several roads where you can take scenic drives, which are especially pleasant during the fall. The Roaring Fork Motor Trail wraps around the park and will provide visitors with views of waterfalls and historic buildings.

This is also an incredible biodiverse part of the world, and some of its trees are up to 500 years old. You will find a mix of oaks, maple, red spruce, Fraser fir, and yellow poplar. There is a chance of seeing elk, bobcats, wild turkeys, salamanders, and perhaps one of around 2,000 black bears, one of the densest populations in the country. There are several laws pertaining to animals that you should know about before you visit any national park, including regulating how close you can deliberately get to wildlife. These laws are important for both your safety and theirs.