Must-Know Tips For Propagating Rosemary In Your Herb Garden

Rosemary is an essential culinary sprig and a medicinal plant you can grow in your garden. It's also an aromatic herb that can deter pests from your garden. But if you only have one or two rosemary plants in your herb garden, you could be over-harvesting and stressing the plant out. The best way to keep your fragrant herb in abundant supply is to start propagating it.

Propagation is the practice of breeding from a mature parent plant. You can do so by taking cuttings of a stem, young limb, or leaf, or by dividing roots, tubers, rhizomes, or bulbs. The best way to propagate rosemary is through cuttings. It's nice because you don't have to start growing the plant from seeds, which can be finicky and time-consuming (it can take years to grow a rosemary from seed large enough to harvest).

Cutting is simple. Just take several 4- to 6-inch-long, semi-hardwood rosemary stems and remove the leaves from the lower 2 inches of stem. If you want to use rooting hormone, now's the time to dip the stems. Next, insert your cuttings about 1 inch down in a moist perlite-peat mix, or other seed-starting soil conditioner. Keep the mix humid under indirect light. In two to four weeks, your cuttings will have baby roots growing! Once the roots are established, you can transfer your homegrown starts directly to your herb garden. You can also pop the stems in a jar of water instead of potting soil, just strip the leaves further up the cutting and don't let leaves touch the water.