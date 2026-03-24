Naturally Repel Stink Bugs From Your Garden With These Essential Oils

Peppermint is just one of the essential oils that can help keep stink bugs out of your garden. Other essential oils reported to be potent against stink bugs include spearmint, lemongrass, clove, and ylang-ylang, which have all been demonstrated in controlled research to keep these bugs away. Essentially, they don't like the aromas and they may even be irritating to them.

The same study found that the essential oils from Pennyroyal, geranium, rosemary, and wintergreen oils are all helpful, though less so than the above mentioned options. Instead of using the oils, you can also plant these pest-repelling aromatic flowers and herbs around your garden (pennyroyal is toxic, so be careful where you plant it). In addition to the garden, consider using these essential oils around your yard or bird feeders to repel pests.

To get the most out of essential oils, you don't need to dilute them — you want the most potent scent to keep those bugs at bay. However, rather than spraying them around the garden, use cotton balls dipped in the oils and place them near the plants the bugs seem to like. Spraying in the air will waste your oils, and you won't have as much control over where it's going. Also, try using the oils more when stink bugs are most active, which is in the morning up until early afternoon.