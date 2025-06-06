Easily Repel Pests From Your Garden With The Help Of An Aromatic Flower

Gardening offers people the chance to get and stay healthy while doing something they love. There are many reasons gardening is good for your health, so it is not surprising that homeowners put a lot of time and effort into making their garden space a relaxing area to spend time with family and friends. Nothing can ruin all that hard work and enjoyment faster than an invasion of insects and pests. While there's a variety of plants that will naturally repel these invaders from your lovely outdoor spaces, pennyroyal (Mentha pulegium) is one of the best options. Other names for pennyroyal include pudding grass and mosquito plant.

This versatile, fast-growing plant has a strong mint fragrance that deters a variety of insects like mosquitoes, ants, fleas, flies, and even larger pests like mice and rats. You won't have to worry about rabbits or deer eating your pennyroyal plants, as they don't like it. Pennyroyal is toxic to dogs, cats, and horses, so it is best to keep your pets away from it and make sure your pastures don't have it growing wild. You can use it as an insect repellent by crushing the leaves and making a product to spray onto the skin. You could also dry the leaves and place them in bags around your patio to deter insects. However, pennyroyal should never be ingested, as it's toxic and can cause many problems from nausea to dizziness. Discover how and where to plant your pennyroyal for best insect-repelling results.

