The Easiest Way To Repurpose Old Climbing Rope

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If you're into sport climbing or want to try it, or most any type of technical climbing, you know how vital quality ropes are. The rope must be in good condition each time you use it, meaning it wears, weakens, and won't last forever. If you climb more than once a week, your rope may last a year. Even if you never use that rope, it still should be replaced in 7 to 10 years. Forget about selling them; ropes are exactly the type of outdoor gear you should never buy used. However, that retired rope still is still useful; just not for anything where your life depends on it. Instead, repurpose your climbing rope into a small woven rug or mat that's functional and fun to look at.

To make a 22- by 18-inch mat, you'll need about 250 feet of clean climbing rope. This is a nice size for a door mat or a good, padded mat in front of a workbench. Making the mat is a weaving process that also requires a 3-foot-square board, about 18 smooth-sided nails, and a hammer. You'll also want an electric hot knife, like the Romech 60-watt rope cutter.

Making a rope rug is a little harder than making a rug out of an old garden hose. It's easiest if you follow a pattern, found online. There are a number of pattern variations, including ocean or nautical weaves, and rectangular mats. Print the design you like, enlarging it as needed. Tape or trace the pattern onto a 3-by-3-foot sheet of plywood, then hammer nails in at all the numbered points on the pattern. Be sure the numbers are visible on your board as you work, as you'll follow them in consecutive order to weave the rug. Coiling the rope before you start makes the whole weaving process easier.