The Duct Tape Hack That Could Save Your Life (And Your Bike)

Even if you never need makeshift bandages, at the very least, duct tape can save you from a bummer walk back to your rig. A Slim Jim-sized roll of duct tape is every hiker's secret weapon, given how utilitarian, low cost, and low weight it is. Wrap six to eight tight layers of duct tape around your mini pump, your frame, or even around itself and toss the mini-roll in your repair or first aid kit. The advantage of wrapping it around your pump is that it takes up dead space while making the pump handle a little more comfortable.

Duct tape can temporarily seal torn sidewalls on tires, stand in for rim tape, patch torn saddles, contain loose or fraying cables and housing, or hold together a torn backpack, shoe, and even shorts. Riders also use it to secure a broken spoke to its neighbors or onto the wheel. That way, the spoke doesn't catch the frame or shred a tire on the way back to your car.

As a mountain biker myself, I once secured the visor of my full-face helmet with duct tape after a screw worked itself loose. Three seasons later, it's still holding. If you ride technical, remote terrain, those makeshift duct tape repairs can be the difference between being able to limp out in the saddle or walking out in the dark. Whether you're on a long, remote path or on one of the many scenic, popular bike trails in the U.S., it's best to treat every ride like a backcountry hike and carry this ready-for-anything tool.