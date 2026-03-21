What Are Tree Tomatoes And How To Grow Them In Your Own Garden

It may seem there are nearly as many varieties of tomatoes as there are recipes calling for them. Then there's the tree tomato, also known as a tamarillo. In fact, it isn't a tomato at all, though they now share the Solanum genus and it's part of the nightshade family, like tomatoes. The tamarillo has two botanical names (Solanum betaceum and Cyphomandra betacea), and fans say its tangy-sweet flavor is something of a mashup between a tomato and a tropical fruit like passion fruit or guava. Usually, the fruit is eaten raw, scooped out of its fairly tough skin. It can also be used in salads, desserts, jams, and chutneys.

This egg-shaped fruit grows best in USDA plant hardiness zones 10 and 11. Though mature plants can handle a brief frost, seedlings and young plants will likely die in such conditions. The plant grows as a shrub or small tree. The tamarillo is believed to be from the Andes and grows well in South America and New Zealand (where the fruit picked up the name tamarillo in 1967). The USDA acquired tamarillo seeds from Argentina in 1913, and it has been grown as a hobby plant in parts of Florida and northern California ever since.