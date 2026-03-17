Keep Bugs Out Of Your Vegetable Garden With The Help Of A Bathroom Staple

Pests can be a major issue for gardeners and arborists alike. Beetles, slugs, worms, and moths can ravage fruit before it's even ripe. Squirrels will ravage fruit trees and rabbits nibble away at your vegetables. While there are no foolproof measures you can take to get rid of pests completely, you can reduce their impact by taking precautions. Sometimes the answer is in your kitchen or bathroom, like banishing aphids from your garden using soap and water. But there's one item in your shower you may have overlooked: A plastic bath loofah or shower pouf. One that is no longer doing its job keeping skin soft can be dismantled and used to cover fruits, vegetables, buds, deterring hungry bugs and birds.

If you want to protect fruits and vegetables, you can guard them individually or as a group on a branch (depending on size) using shower mesh poufs. If you don't have any you can pick them up cheap at the dollar store, or order a larger batch online. You'll also need a pair of scissors and some string.

Before you start, it's important to remember that this method has plenty of limitations. For instance, aphids are small enough that they crawl through the mesh pouf barrier no problem. Many harmful pests do their damage by burrowing into the leaves and stalks, which are harder to cover. You might try to prevent them from ever visiting in the first place by using plants that naturally repel pests from your garden.