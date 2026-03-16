Is Costco's Starter Kayak Worth Buying?

When choosing the best kayak, especially if it's your first one, it's convenient if that kayak also comes with a few perks such as a car top carrier kit and a framed, adjustable seat. If you plan to do any fishing from your kayak, it's nice if it's designed with features making it easier to do so. Costco sells a solution geared towards anglers, and at a much better price than the same item sold on the manufacturer's website. The Lifetime Enclave angler 10' 3" kayak retails for $550 through Costco online, with shipping included. The same kayak on Lifetime's website sells for $800 (also with free shipping), so the bargain is bountiful.

As an angler's kayak, the Enclave features a built-in hatch for a bait bucket (with the bucket included), plus adjustable rod holders, an adjustable seat, bungee cords to secure your tackle box under the seat, a small center storage hatch, even a ruler molded into the hull to measure your trophy catches. It also has an adjustable lawnchair-style seat with an aluminum frame. The Costco package includes a simple cartop carrier setup to get you started.

The Enclave is 10 feet, 3 inches long with a 31-inch beam, making it on par with the length of the average recreational kayak. It weighs a bit over 57 pounds, which again makes it within range of the typical recreational kayak, and definitely worthy for taking along on a road trip to some of the best Great Lakes destinations. For a kayak geared towards fishing, it's actually quite light, and on the inexpensive side: Some fishing kayaks easily weigh twice as much, and run well beyond $1,000.