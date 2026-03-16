Is Costco's Starter Kayak Worth Buying?
When choosing the best kayak, especially if it's your first one, it's convenient if that kayak also comes with a few perks such as a car top carrier kit and a framed, adjustable seat. If you plan to do any fishing from your kayak, it's nice if it's designed with features making it easier to do so. Costco sells a solution geared towards anglers, and at a much better price than the same item sold on the manufacturer's website. The Lifetime Enclave angler 10' 3" kayak retails for $550 through Costco online, with shipping included. The same kayak on Lifetime's website sells for $800 (also with free shipping), so the bargain is bountiful.
As an angler's kayak, the Enclave features a built-in hatch for a bait bucket (with the bucket included), plus adjustable rod holders, an adjustable seat, bungee cords to secure your tackle box under the seat, a small center storage hatch, even a ruler molded into the hull to measure your trophy catches. It also has an adjustable lawnchair-style seat with an aluminum frame. The Costco package includes a simple cartop carrier setup to get you started.
The Enclave is 10 feet, 3 inches long with a 31-inch beam, making it on par with the length of the average recreational kayak. It weighs a bit over 57 pounds, which again makes it within range of the typical recreational kayak, and definitely worthy for taking along on a road trip to some of the best Great Lakes destinations. For a kayak geared towards fishing, it's actually quite light, and on the inexpensive side: Some fishing kayaks easily weigh twice as much, and run well beyond $1,000.
Reviews of the Lifetime Enclave angler kayak are mostly positive
The kayak — built for stability with a flat bottom, chine rails, and deep hull channels — only has 6 reviews and ratings so far on its Costco product page, with five of them at 5 out of 5 stars and one 4 stars (there are another five reviews at the manufacturer's website with similar scores). If you aren't sure if you'll like fishing from a kayak, the Enclave is a budget-friendly option, that can be used as a recreational kayak, not just for fishing. It's a sit-on (rather than a sit-in) kayak, making it less cumbersome when you're trying to get seated, especially if your kayak ever capsizes. It may also be more comfortable since you can move your legs freely.
Those that reviewed the kayak on the Costco product page felt that the Enclave is well made and worked well. "It has a lot of added features," said reviewer Shaun A. "Such as a seat, fishing rod holder, paddle, bungee cords, multiple handles for moving the kayak, and storage space. The paddle picks up water, but the convenient drain holes, drains out the water. I am very pleased with the kayak."
On the negative side, Two reviewers said the cartop carrier kit isn't as well designed. One reviewer noted it's just a couple pieces of molded foam and some tie-down straps. "Be prepared to buy separate transport gear (and something for the garage/shed) and you won't be disappointed," said 4-star reviewer Mike H.
YouTuber Nazaretto also reviewed the kayak, noting that handles are sturdy, which is helpful when toting the kayak from your car to the water and back. He praises the "very solid, very well-molded" primary rod holder, adjustable foot rests, and says the seat is very comfortable.
Methodology
This article is based on verified Costco user reviews of the Lifetime Enclave 10'3" kayak, product information from the manufacturer and from the Costco product page, and an independent YouTube reviewer. It's also based on pricing and features available on similar kayaks geared towards anglers.