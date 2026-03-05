What To Do If A Bear Approaches Your Car (And The One Thing To Never Do)

It's bear season, and if you're in one of the best spots for bear watching, a close-up sighting could easily happen while driving or car camping. If a bear approaches your car, stay in your vehicle and keep windows up and doors locked. And never attempt to feed it or try to get closer to the bear. Make sure your windows are up, doors are locked, and honk! Loud sounds, like honking, generally work well, startling bears and teaching them to fear human interactions and avoid loitering on roadways.

While there are safe ways to view bears, it's critical to deter bears from getting close to humans and vehicles. After giving the bear a spook with a friendly "toot-toot", slowly drive away. A good rule of thumb is that 100 yards is a good distance to safely view a bear, and it's recommended you don't pull up beside a bear on the road for this reason. Drive slowly in bear country, especially at dawn and dusk when bears are most active. Sadly, vehicle-bear collisions aren't uncommon and are one of the leading causes of black bear mortality in Yosemite.

While extremely rare, bears are strong enough to break car glass to enter a vehicle. But they usually don't have to. Bears have proven over and over they possess the dexterity to open unlocked car doors, as if they have their own driver's licenses. Once in, a bear's sharp claws and teeth can tear through car interiors and upholstery like butter. In general though, it's not you they care about — it's your food, or the potential for food.