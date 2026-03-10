The Spiky Flowered Plant Hummingbirds Can't Resist

Hummingbirds are entertaining little birds that bring lots of beauty and enjoyment to any yard or garden they decide to frequent. If you want to create a haven that these little fliers love to hang out in, there are several things you can do. Firstly, you can provide a reliable food source for them by knowing where to hang a hummingbird feeder in your yard. And in hot weather, it is important to keep hummingbirds cool and hydrated, so don't forget to add a good water feature that they will love. Finally, planting a variety of stunning plants that will attract hummingbirds to your garden will keep them coming back year after year. And one of those stunning options is a beautiful, spiky flowered Veronica plant (Veronica spicata).

Also known as spiked speedwell or speedwell, this eye-catching perennial typically grows between 6 inches and 3 feet. It is a fast-growing plant that is not invasive and features striking spikes of colorful flowers in blue, white, purple, or pink that start blooming in the late spring and continue until fall. Even after being cut back to ground level for winter, they can grow to full height, making them a reliable food source for hummingbirds.