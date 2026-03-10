The Spiky Flowered Plant Hummingbirds Can't Resist
Hummingbirds are entertaining little birds that bring lots of beauty and enjoyment to any yard or garden they decide to frequent. If you want to create a haven that these little fliers love to hang out in, there are several things you can do. Firstly, you can provide a reliable food source for them by knowing where to hang a hummingbird feeder in your yard. And in hot weather, it is important to keep hummingbirds cool and hydrated, so don't forget to add a good water feature that they will love. Finally, planting a variety of stunning plants that will attract hummingbirds to your garden will keep them coming back year after year. And one of those stunning options is a beautiful, spiky flowered Veronica plant (Veronica spicata).
Also known as spiked speedwell or speedwell, this eye-catching perennial typically grows between 6 inches and 3 feet. It is a fast-growing plant that is not invasive and features striking spikes of colorful flowers in blue, white, purple, or pink that start blooming in the late spring and continue until fall. Even after being cut back to ground level for winter, they can grow to full height, making them a reliable food source for hummingbirds.
How to plant and care for Veronica plants
Once your Veronica plant is established, it is very easy to care for, making it a great choice for newbie or busy gardeners. Plant your Veronica plant in the spring once the soil is warm and can be easily worked. Because it is such a hardy plant, many people use it for borders and in rock gardens. It can handle some partial shade but will do better in full sun.
The Veronica plant can handle all types of soil, from loamy to sandy or even clay-dense soils. The main requirement is that it is well-draining soil, which means you may want to stick with loamy or sandy soil since some clay-dense soils hold onto too much water. The Veronica plant does best when given at least 1 inch of water each week while they are young and growing. You should check the soil a couple of times per week, to ensure they are not drying out. Although these spiky flowered plants are drought-resistant, you should still give them water each week — at least 1 inch — even when they are mature, which will provide the best blooming results.