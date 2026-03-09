How To Repurpose Grass Clippings For Thriving Rose Bushes

Roses are beautiful flowers, even if you're not looking into the meaning of each color. Aside from the emotional boost these colorful blooms bring us, rose bushes are aesthetically pleasing in yards and they're a clever way to cover a fence for natural privacy borders. Maybe the biggest perk is that you can pick the flowers to create bouquets for you and your friends. If you're a rose bush grower, you may already know the importance of mulching. What you may not realize is that your lawn is already providing you free mulching material perfect for your roses, in the form of grass clippings.

Mulch benefits plants, and roses in particular, by helping keep soil moist, ensuring your plants get enough to drink, even when it's drier out or you miss a scheduled watering. Soil stays cooler when mulched, which prevents dryness as well. On top of that, a good coverage of mulch will keep weeds from growing and competing with your roses for moisture. But before you go out and buy bags at your local nursery, we have a suggestion: stop throwing grass clippings away after mowing the lawn. This free byproduct is a great option for mulching your rose bushes.