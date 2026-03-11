Keep Deer Out Of Your Yard With The Help Of A Spice Cabinet Essential

Using cloves to keep deer out of your yard is effective and easy. The simplest method is to sprinkle dried cloves around the base of plants and trees or around the perimeter of your yard and garden. When ground into a powder, cloves can also be sprinkled onto leaves and branches on which deer have been munching. Cloves and other strong-scented spices and herbs, like cinnamon, can be mixed in with mulch to be spread across your garden and flower beds. In fact, mixing crushed or ground cloves with other known natural deer repellents, such as cayenne and garlic, can add to the overall effectiveness.

Another method is to utilize clove essential oil. Dilute something like Evoke Occu clove oil with water, then spray it around your plants and fencing. Most recipes involve combining clove oil with various other deer deterrents, like cayenne, cinnamon, mint, vinegar, or eucalyptus for maximum effectiveness. Additionally, virtually every recipe suggests that beaten and strained eggs be added also, along with a couple of drops of dish soap. As the eggs begin to rot, they give deer the impression a dangerous predator is lurking nearby.

Given the smell of rotten eggs will likely lessen your enjoyment of your yard as well, it is possible to make an effective spray sans eggs. The most common egg-free version of the mix is to combine 20 or so drops of clove oil and any other essential oils you are adding, with a cup of vinegar, a few drops of dish soap, a dash of cooking oil, and a couple cups of water. This concoction can then be sprayed near, not on, plants, as well as around perimeters. You can also soak clothes or cotton balls in this mixture, placing them throughout your yard and garden.