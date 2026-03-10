Help Your Raised Garden Beds Thrive With A Hardware Store Staple

Installing hardware cloth in a raised garden bed is easiest before you've added the plant soil. Trim the cloth so it's a few inches longer and wider than the interior of the garden bed frame. You can size it and crease it down over the outside top of the box to get proper dimensions. If your cloth is too small, overlap sections by a foot, securing overlapping pieces with wire ties.

Center the cut hardware cloth over your raised garden-bed frame and gently lay it down inside the frame. Get inside the frame and stand on the cloth, pushing the material into the soil while bending the excess upward along the interior of the frame's wall. Secure the mesh along each wall with stainless steel staples every few inches, continuing along the inside perimeter of the garden bed until the hardware cloth is stapled all the way around. You can further secure it with U-shaped fencing nails, and add a layer of cardboard to weed-proof the garden bed, if you like.

If your raised-bed garden already has dirt in it but no plants, you can still add hardware cloth. It'll take more effort, but it's worth it to prevent sneaky wildlife digging their way in. Shovel all the dirt to one side of the raised bed. Roll out the hardware cloth on the exposed section, pressing it into place. Staple that end in. Roll or loosely fold the unused half of the hardware cloth so it gathers in the middle of the raised bed, then carefully scoop the piled dirt onto the side of the cloth that's already stapled. Unroll and staple down the hardware cloth on the newly exposed portion, then even the dirt out across your raised garden bed.