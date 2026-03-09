Don't Have Room For A Full Fruit Garden? These Two Lemon Trees Can Grow In Containers

When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. When life gives you no garden space, grow in containers. Two of the best varieties to bring a little citrus grove magic to your home are the dwarf improved Meyer lemon and the pink variegated lemon trees. They will only reach about 3 to 6 feet high in containers and can be pruned to fit your space. Both are self-pollinating, but they might need some assistance without the help of wind and pollinators if they flower indoors. In cooler zones (4-8), container lemon trees should be moved outdoors to maximize seasonal sunshine and be brought indoors or into a greenhouse to avoid freezing temperatures. Lemon trees in zones 9 and up can stay out year-round. Lemons are just one type of fruit tree to grow in containers as you cultivate your own mini-orchard.

The most compact of the two, the dwarf improved Meyer lemon tree, likes a well-draining container (to avoid root rot) with a slightly acidic potting mix. Choose a container wider than the nursery pot, so long as it fits your space. In containers, water more frequently, after the top 1 to 2 inches of soil have dried. Dwarf Meyers will reach about 6 feet in height, are best suited for zones 8-11, but can be brought indoors in containers in zones 4-7, avoiding frosts.

Dwarf Meyers need 6 to 12 hours of direct sun a day and respond well to a citrus fertilizer applied a few times a year to keep nutrient levels balanced and encourage flowering. If your tree is isn't flowering, there are a few common culprits to rule out, like improper fertilizing. Note that they can't be shipped to certain states, including Florida, Texas, Alabama, or Arizona, but they can be purchased and grown there.