The Simple Nighttime Habit Campers Use To Stay Warm On Chilly Nights

If you're exercising with warmth as the goal, there's no need to put so much energy into it that you work up a sweat and soak your clothing. All that's needed is to raise your heart rate a little, which increases blood circulation. The improved circulation raises your core temperature. This is important: While a good sleeping bag traps heat, and an insulated pad is a must-have piece of camping gear, providing protection from the cold ground, it's only your body generating heat. Nothing else, unless you use simple tricks to warm up your sleeping bag, like a hot water bottle, hand warmers, or warmed stones.

Jumping jacks might be the most efficient way to get the blood flowing: They're fast, easy, and get the job done without loads of effort. Going for a short walk around the campsite also helps circulate blood. Burpees are another high-intensity option that will get you ready for bed in just a few minutes.

Light exercise is key, no matter how you decide to get up and move around. Don't go for a fast run or over exert yourself to the point of sweating: You might be tempted to remove layers you'll need later. Sweat also soaks your sleeping bag, making it chillier, and increases condensation inside the tent. You're also not trying to wake yourself up: Vigorous exercise releases endorphins and signals your body it's time to wake up and get going. When you stop shivering, and warm your core to help heat your bag, you're able to relax your way into a calm night.