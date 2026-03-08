The Simple Nighttime Habit Campers Use To Stay Warm On Chilly Nights
Camping in cold weather means extra packing in order to stay warm for the trip. Your essential gear for winter camping probably includes lots of layered clothing, a warm jacket, and the lowest-temperature rated sleeping bag you own. Even if you know all the tips to keep your tent warm, you still might find yourself shivering as you try to sleep. All that shivering makes it harder to get a good night's sleep because it prevents you from reaching the deep sleep stages that your body requires. No matter what gear you have or how comfy it is inside your tent, if you're too cold when you hit the (sleep) sack, it can be hard to warm up enough to relax your way into some much-needed zzzs. One surprising thing that can actually help you stay warm at night while camping is light exercise just before bedtime.
Exercising a little while before your chosen bedtime raises the body's core temperature in much the way a soak in a hot bath does. When you're already warm, your bag will be warmer once you're tucked inside, and in as few as 30 minutes, your body starts cooling down again, which may help you start feeling sleepy. Finally, your body is less likely to shiver, so you won't have that hindrance to achieving quality sleep.
Exercising to stay warm at night while camping
If you're exercising with warmth as the goal, there's no need to put so much energy into it that you work up a sweat and soak your clothing. All that's needed is to raise your heart rate a little, which increases blood circulation. The improved circulation raises your core temperature. This is important: While a good sleeping bag traps heat, and an insulated pad is a must-have piece of camping gear, providing protection from the cold ground, it's only your body generating heat. Nothing else, unless you use simple tricks to warm up your sleeping bag, like a hot water bottle, hand warmers, or warmed stones.
Jumping jacks might be the most efficient way to get the blood flowing: They're fast, easy, and get the job done without loads of effort. Going for a short walk around the campsite also helps circulate blood. Burpees are another high-intensity option that will get you ready for bed in just a few minutes.
Light exercise is key, no matter how you decide to get up and move around. Don't go for a fast run or over exert yourself to the point of sweating: You might be tempted to remove layers you'll need later. Sweat also soaks your sleeping bag, making it chillier, and increases condensation inside the tent. You're also not trying to wake yourself up: Vigorous exercise releases endorphins and signals your body it's time to wake up and get going. When you stop shivering, and warm your core to help heat your bag, you're able to relax your way into a calm night.