Help Your Outdoor Furniture Last Longer With Advice From HGTV's Erin & Ben Napier
Outdoor furniture is designed to withstand the elements a bit better than similar furniture used inside. That doesn't mean it will last forever, though. Moisture, extreme heat or cold, and UV radiation eventually start to wear down furnishings if there isn't some sort of protective barrier. Wood furniture in particular needs a little TLC to last as long as possible. In "Home Town" Season 3, Episode 13, HGTV's Erin and Ben Napier reveal how a coat of the right varnish can make outdoor furnishings last much longer. In the episode, Erin notes that sanding and putting a quality spar varnish on an old porch swing "should help it hold up to the weather a little bit longer now." This tip works on antiques, new untreated wood, or when you're transforming a thrifted crib into a unique porch swing for a one-of-a-kind piece.
Spar varnish is a type of varnish originally used for wood boats. In fact, the word "spar" is a nautical term referring to poles such as masts and booms used to hold sails, rigging, and other gear. In general, spar varnish is better than some other sealants at protecting wood from moisture and specifically from ultraviolet (UV) rays. It's also good for waterproofing a wooden planter box.
Protecting your outdoor furniture with spar varnish
In the "Home Town" episode, Erin Napier refinished a vintage wooden porch swing that belonged to one of the homeowners' grandmothers. She sanded it first. Sanding something that hasn't been refinished in years can help remove surface discoloration or ailing portions of old finishes. It also helps smooth rough areas. It's helpful to clean the wood furniture before sanding it, using a wood cleaning solution and a soft-bristled scrub brush. Once it dries, sand it with a medium- to fine-grit sandpaper, depending upon the condition of the wood or its existing finish.
Wooden porch swings and other outdoor wood furnishings are exposed to significant UV radiation over time, and a quality spar varnish can help prevent the sun's rays from harming the wood. Even if the wood has been previously painted or stained, spar varnish can likely still be used for added protection. Read the manufacturer's recommendations first, however, as spar varnishes have different formulations from one product to the next. When planning unique seating ideas for your outdoor space, it helps to make sure your furniture is designed to cope with your climate, and a good coat of varnish will help ensure it does. It's important to note however, that spar varnish does not bring a high gloss to furniture, as it's designed to be flexible and utilitarian.
Look for an outdoor-rated, quality spar varnish with maximum UV protection. This protects both the wood and the finish itself. Apply the varnish as recommended on its container. In many cases, it'll take more than one coat for a durable finish. Allow the varnish to dry thoroughly before applying another coat, and before using the furniture.