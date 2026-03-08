Help Your Outdoor Furniture Last Longer With Advice From HGTV's Erin & Ben Napier

In the "Home Town" episode, Erin Napier refinished a vintage wooden porch swing that belonged to one of the homeowners' grandmothers. She sanded it first. Sanding something that hasn't been refinished in years can help remove surface discoloration or ailing portions of old finishes. It also helps smooth rough areas. It's helpful to clean the wood furniture before sanding it, using a wood cleaning solution and a soft-bristled scrub brush. Once it dries, sand it with a medium- to fine-grit sandpaper, depending upon the condition of the wood or its existing finish.

Wooden porch swings and other outdoor wood furnishings are exposed to significant UV radiation over time, and a quality spar varnish can help prevent the sun's rays from harming the wood. Even if the wood has been previously painted or stained, spar varnish can likely still be used for added protection. Read the manufacturer's recommendations first, however, as spar varnishes have different formulations from one product to the next. When planning unique seating ideas for your outdoor space, it helps to make sure your furniture is designed to cope with your climate, and a good coat of varnish will help ensure it does. It's important to note however, that spar varnish does not bring a high gloss to furniture, as it's designed to be flexible and utilitarian.

Look for an outdoor-rated, quality spar varnish with maximum UV protection. This protects both the wood and the finish itself. Apply the varnish as recommended on its container. In many cases, it'll take more than one coat for a durable finish. Allow the varnish to dry thoroughly before applying another coat, and before using the furniture.