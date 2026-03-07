A Stunning Sun-Loving Plant That'll Attract Hummingbirds To Your Garden
If you're looking for the next gorgeous flower to add to your sunny garden, kniphofia — also called torch lilies or red hot pokers — might be the perfect choice. They're one of the many stunning plants that attract hummingbirds, and their taller stems make them excellent for lining the back of your garden or filling an empty space. The name "red hot poker" comes from the yellow, orange, and red flowers arranged in a cone shape at the top of their stems, making a patch of kniphofia look like rows of torches. As an added bonus, these perennials are resistant to both deer and rabbits, and they grow well with many deer-resistant plants in the garden, all while attracting bees and birds.
Although red hot pokers are not native to the U.S., the African flowers are also generally noninvasive in most places and grow in U.S. Hardiness Zones 5 through 9. However, in parts of California and Oregon, they are considered potentially invasive. You may want to grow your red hot pokers in a container to limit their spread, or watch the ones in your garden closely to keep them under control. In most states, you can grow the flowers in your garden without worry, although you can still plant them in containers if you prefer. Just be sure to get a large enough pot to give them space to flourish.
Growing red hot poker flowers
Choose a section of your garden that gets at least six hours of sunlight each day. Red hot pokers need plenty of sunlight in order to grow properly, and too much shade can result in fewer flowers. The soil should be well-draining, and if you're growing the flowers in a container, make sure it has plenty of drainage holes. They are sensitive to overwatering and can develop root rot if left in soggy soil, but still need regular watering. Water carefully and avoid major watering mistakes to help them thrive. Add compost or other sources of organic matter to your soil to enrich it before planting, so the red hot poker flowers have plenty of nutrients to use.
Once established, red hot pokers require little care. Deadheading can encourage more flowers to bloom, and you can divide the plants in spring or fall to propagate them. To make the most of your plants, consider selecting a few different varieties for your garden. Their bloom time can vary from cultivar to cultivar, so growing multiple types, like 'Pineapple Popsicle,' 'High Roller,' and 'Primrose Beauty,' will allow you to enjoy their vibrant colors for longer. Flower color can also vary, so while the yellow-to-red gradient may be the classic red hot poker look, don't forget to explore other options! There are solid yellow or pale green varieties, as well as red-and-white gradients. Hummingbirds love the color red, however, so you might want to stick with that hue to attract the pollinators to your garden.