A Stunning Sun-Loving Plant That'll Attract Hummingbirds To Your Garden

If you're looking for the next gorgeous flower to add to your sunny garden, kniphofia — also called torch lilies or red hot pokers — might be the perfect choice. They're one of the many stunning plants that attract hummingbirds, and their taller stems make them excellent for lining the back of your garden or filling an empty space. The name "red hot poker" comes from the yellow, orange, and red flowers arranged in a cone shape at the top of their stems, making a patch of kniphofia look like rows of torches. As an added bonus, these perennials are resistant to both deer and rabbits, and they grow well with many deer-resistant plants in the garden, all while attracting bees and birds.

Although red hot pokers are not native to the U.S., the African flowers are also generally noninvasive in most places and grow in U.S. Hardiness Zones 5 through 9. However, in parts of California and Oregon, they are considered potentially invasive. You may want to grow your red hot pokers in a container to limit their spread, or watch the ones in your garden closely to keep them under control. In most states, you can grow the flowers in your garden without worry, although you can still plant them in containers if you prefer. Just be sure to get a large enough pot to give them space to flourish.