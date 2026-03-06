What Is Cool Pavement And Does It Really Help Fight Against Hot Weather?

Even if you live in a big city, going outside and enjoying nature is an important part of daily life. That bike ride on a local trail or a walk in the park with your dog are perfect ways to physically and mentally reset in a busy world. On hot days, however, it can be hard to find relief from city heat, even in a shady park. This is because all the streets, parking lots, and sidewalks of cities and neighborhoods create something called "urban heat islands," where the ubiquitous hardscaping of concrete and asphalt traps heat, then releases it back out, even overnight. This results in developed areas being significantly warmer than surrounding rural or natural areas.

City planners and engineers are exploring new ways to bring down city temperatures by using "cool pavement" materials on your favorite urban trails and roadways, and you can apply these efforts in your own yard, as well.

The idea behind cool pavement is that it won't absorb as much heat as traditional asphalt and concrete. The urban heat island effect strains cooling systems, traps pollutants in the air, and negatively affects water quality. Since dark surfaces absorb the most heat, cool pavements are generally lighter in color, or painted with a chemical or bound with a resin that will reflect more of the sun's rays. Other types of cool pavements are permeable, meaning they have spaces and voids into which water and air can flow, making the pavement cooler and benefitting the surrounding air temperature. While the concept works on the large scale, both your yard and community may also benefit by converting sidewalks and driveways using cool pavement technology.