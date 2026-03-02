Forget Traditional Rain Barrels: HGTV's Ben Napier Has A Much More Stylish Idea

Before buying the first visually pleasing rain barrel you see, check state and community regulations about collecting water. It's legal to collect rainwater for personal use on plants in any part of the country, but some states, like Colorado, have additional, specific regulations in place. In addition, if you live under an HOA, be certain to check any relevant rules. Once you're up to speed, consider the design of your outdoor space as a whole to determine what kind of rain-collecting device would look best in your yard. In Ben Napier's case, the urns used have a terra cotta hue that pairs well with the nearby plant pots and copper gutters. The entrance door to the building also has a complementary wood finish.

You also don't want just any old barrel. Look for a decorative rainwater collector that features a spigot or other easy means to access the water when you want it. It should also have a lid on top to keep mosquitoes at bay. This isn't just a feel-good piece of sustainability: Rainwater might be the trick to maintaining blue hydrangeas, provided your plant is one of the color-changing varieties.

If you already have a rain barrel and don't want to invest in the upgrade, jazz it up a bit with a makeover. You can give that vessel a mosaic finish for a one-of-a-kind outdoor adornment, or use joint or spackling compound to mimic a stone finish.