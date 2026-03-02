Forget Traditional Rain Barrels: HGTV's Ben Napier Has A Much More Stylish Idea
A rain barrel offers an eco-friendly and budget-friendly alternative when it comes to watering your plants, potentially saving money on your water bill over time. The downside: Rain barrels tend to be unattractive behemoths that simply don't blend in with the rest of your backyard. On his Instagram page, Ben Napier of HGTV's "Home Town," suggests a simple solution that just might change your mind if you think rain barrels are ugly. A 50-gallon rainwater urn at gardeners.com collects just as much water as a large rain barrel, but it resembles an attractive terra cotta planter, at least from afar. There's even room on top for potted flowers or other plants thanks to the recessed lid.
Napier's post says he was inspired by his grandmother: "My granny had 55 gallon drums to catch rain water out of her gutters. She told me that her flowers preferred rain water. I wanted to do the same thing, but these are prettier than a big blue barrel." It turns out many plants prefer rainwater to distilled water. This particular urn, which features a spigot and pluggable drain, costs around $450, but there's no reason you couldn't find a less expensive version. RTS Home Accents offers a decorative 50-gallon Newport rain barrel with a stand for less than $150. Pair your new polyethylene "terracotta" urns with a faux limestone planter and a copycat stone planter made out of pool noodles for an affordable backyard that looks more expensive than it is.
Rainwater collection, done in style
Before buying the first visually pleasing rain barrel you see, check state and community regulations about collecting water. It's legal to collect rainwater for personal use on plants in any part of the country, but some states, like Colorado, have additional, specific regulations in place. In addition, if you live under an HOA, be certain to check any relevant rules. Once you're up to speed, consider the design of your outdoor space as a whole to determine what kind of rain-collecting device would look best in your yard. In Ben Napier's case, the urns used have a terra cotta hue that pairs well with the nearby plant pots and copper gutters. The entrance door to the building also has a complementary wood finish.
You also don't want just any old barrel. Look for a decorative rainwater collector that features a spigot or other easy means to access the water when you want it. It should also have a lid on top to keep mosquitoes at bay. This isn't just a feel-good piece of sustainability: Rainwater might be the trick to maintaining blue hydrangeas, provided your plant is one of the color-changing varieties.
If you already have a rain barrel and don't want to invest in the upgrade, jazz it up a bit with a makeover. You can give that vessel a mosaic finish for a one-of-a-kind outdoor adornment, or use joint or spackling compound to mimic a stone finish.