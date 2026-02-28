Keep Rabbits Out Of Your Garden With The Help Of A Spice Cabinet Essential

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you have a rabbit problem in your yard, they will inevitably find their way into your garden. Although they appear innocuous and can be fun to watch, make no mistake — rabbits can quickly destroy your garden. However, you need not resort to inhumane methods or overly exert yourself to prevent them from eating your plants. Instead, you can rely on cinnamon for a safe and simple way to keep rabbits out of your garden.

Cinnamon makes rabbits wary in large part because of the very things that makes it so appealing to most humans — its spiciness and distinctive aroma. The natural chemical compounds responsible for those traits, cinnamaldehyde and eugenol, repulse rabbits. Unlike humans, rabbits find cinnamon off-putting and irritating. Their sensitive noses and nasal passages can be overwhelmed and inflamed from inhaling the spice.

As a bonus, rabbits aren't the only garden pest repelled by using cinnamon in your garden. Ants, rats, and slugs are some of the other common garden pests that have an adverse relationship with the kitchen staple. Additionally, cinnamon, particularly cinnamon oil, provides a number of other benefits to your garden such as encouraging root growth and preventing plant rust.