If You Have A Rabbit Problem In Your Yard, A Popular Flower May Be The Culprit

As cute and cuddly as rabbits may be, the last place you want them is your garden, as they will happily eat its vegetables and flowers. They also eat year-round, so no season is off limits to their munchies. Rabbits go after many different green plants in the spring and summer, including the new vegetation on your flowers and vegetable plants. In the fall and winter, they usually go after the woody plants by gnawing around their base, which frequently destroys the plants. One of the most popular rabbit meals is the common garden petunia (Petunia x hybrida). Since rabbits typically like plants with soft leaves and flowers, the petunia fits the bill with their delicate blooms, making it a favorite of these furry eating machines.

If rabbits are a problem in your garden, try rabbit-resistant plants like mint and garlic which are supposed to discourage rabbits from eating them. As much as we'd like to say otherwise, the unpopular truth is that rabbits will munch on just about anything they can get access to if they're hungry enough, whether it is reported to be rabbit-resistant or not. Some gardeners may just decide to leave petunias out of the picture altogether, but if they happen to be one of your favorite flowers, you can still have them around. That's right — you can still enjoy these lovely blooms without having to find them ravaged by rabbits overnight, the favored feeding time of most wild rabbits, so long as you protect your plants the right way.