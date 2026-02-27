DIY A Rustic Planter With The Help Of Old Fence Pickets

The number of planks and hardware pieces you'll need depends on how large you want your wheelbarrow planter to be. When working on any DIY, especially one that uses power tools, make sure to practice proper safety techniques and wear the right gear.

Much of this DIY planter project revolves around building the wheelbarrow frame itself. Use your cut fence pickets to create a frame similar to a wooden crate, then reinforce it with additional planks. This will be the main portion of your planter, where you can either add soil directly or place smaller pots within for a full but low-maintenance look. Once your planter is assembled with hardware and adhesive for stability, use leftover wood to add the signature wheelbarrow touch. Using longer, narrower cuts of wood, create a triangle shape for the planter to sit steadily on. Attach your wheel or caster to the front, where your long, narrow wood planks for the triangle meet, then add two back legs for balance. You can use a small block of wood for extra support.

Once you've created your wheelbarrow planter from repurposed fence pickets, all that's left is to sand and seal it. Sanding the exterior will provide a smooth surface for the sealant or paint to stick to, as well as help reduce the likelihood of any splinters. Finish with a coat of paint in the perfect color for your outdoor space.