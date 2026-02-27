DIY A Rustic Planter With The Help Of Old Fence Pickets
From DIY appliques made with hot glue to ornate pottery, planters are a great way to show off your personality while growing your container garden. With a few old fence pickets, basic tools, and some spare time, you can make a wheelbarrow-inspired planter and enjoy the health benefits of gardening in style
Since this DIY requires both a saw and a drill, it's best suited for those familiar with basic safety techniques. If you're unable to use a saw to cut your old fence pickets down to size, you can also purchase them in the right sizes from most hardware stores. The side panels should be longer than the front and back panels. Along with your tools, you'll also want to pick up sandpaper for a smooth finish and any paint or sealant you'll want to complete the look. Because this will be housing your plants, make sure to opt for a non-toxic paint or sealant. Finally, gather wood adhesive, screws or nails, and a wheel or caster to complete that true wheelbarrow look.
How to build a rustic planter from old fence pickets
The number of planks and hardware pieces you'll need depends on how large you want your wheelbarrow planter to be. When working on any DIY, especially one that uses power tools, make sure to practice proper safety techniques and wear the right gear.
Much of this DIY planter project revolves around building the wheelbarrow frame itself. Use your cut fence pickets to create a frame similar to a wooden crate, then reinforce it with additional planks. This will be the main portion of your planter, where you can either add soil directly or place smaller pots within for a full but low-maintenance look. Once your planter is assembled with hardware and adhesive for stability, use leftover wood to add the signature wheelbarrow touch. Using longer, narrower cuts of wood, create a triangle shape for the planter to sit steadily on. Attach your wheel or caster to the front, where your long, narrow wood planks for the triangle meet, then add two back legs for balance. You can use a small block of wood for extra support.
Once you've created your wheelbarrow planter from repurposed fence pickets, all that's left is to sand and seal it. Sanding the exterior will provide a smooth surface for the sealant or paint to stick to, as well as help reduce the likelihood of any splinters. Finish with a coat of paint in the perfect color for your outdoor space.