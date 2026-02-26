Could There Be Snake Eggs In Your Yard? How To Spot Them Before It's Too Late

When you're trying to detect and identify snakes in your yard, a clutch of eggs in the grass or under a squash vine could be an indicator of snake activity. However, eggs on the ground aren't necessarily snake eggs. Turtles and other reptiles lay their eggs on or in the ground. Wild turkeys, pheasants, and all sorts of waterfowl nest on the ground. Smaller birds such as quail, the hermit thrush, and the horned lark do too.

The good news is that snake eggs are fairly easy to distinguish from bird eggs. Snake eggs have a little give when lightly prodded, as if they're made of a rubbery or leathery substance, while bird eggs have a harder, non-porous shell. What's more, some snakes don't lay eggs at all, which is good news if you're concerned about the potential for various venomous snakes in your yard. Rattlesnakes, water moccasins, and copperhead snakes all give live birth so you won't find any of their (non-existent) eggs on your property. Garter snakes, common in many yards and gardens, also do not lay eggs.

Many common stateside snakes do lay eggs: Milk snakes, rat snakes, gopher snakes, and coral snakes are all what's called oviparous. Coral snakes are the only egg-laying venomous snake in the United States, but they tend to lay their brood far from human settlements. They are often hidden under decaying wood. In desert environments, coral snakes lay their eggs underground or lightly buried.