A Common Kitchen Staple That Can Help Speed Up Your Tomato Harvest

In addition to speeding up your tomato harvest a bit, aluminum foil can deter squirrels and help keep birds away, since most animals don't like to walk on or be around foil (even the flashes of light can be scary to them). However, don't lay down foil on very hot days, as it can provide too much heat. Extreme heat can have an adverse effect on your tomato plants, shutting down the production of lycopene, which makes tomatoes red (they still ripen, it just won't show).

The foil process is easy: Just tear off sheets of aluminum foil and lay them, shiny side up, on the ground around the base of your tomato plants. Don't wrap the foil around the plant, just lay sheets underneath the plants and weigh the foil down on each corner with rocks so it doesn't blow away. That's all there is to it!

Tomato plants are not fans of excessive temperatures, so if your region is having a heat wave, you may notice your plants dropping flowers, and the ripening process slowing way down or stopping altogether. Remove any foil to avoid aggravating the issue. The good news is that once the temperatures cool down, your plants will get back to normal. If you are having other issues with your tomato plants besides a heat wave and you feel your tomato plants are dying, you can use this common gardening method that will bring dying tomato plants back to life.