The Kitchen Staple That'll Make Deterring Squirrels A Breeze

Figuring out what repels your neighborhood squirrels the best may involve a bit of trial and error. When it comes to aluminum foil, think like a squirrel and don't be afraid to get creative. One method of evicting squirrels from gardens is laying foil sheets on the soil surrounding the plants, like you might do when creating a cardboard weed barrier in a flower bed. If you cover all of the ground in a squirrel-prone bed, the bushy-tailed bandits are unlikely to disrupt your plants since they won't have a comfortable way to scamper between them.

If squirrels are ravaging your fruit trees, wrap large portions of their trunks with foil. Though squirrels might be capable of jumping over the foil, some gardeners report that the creatures don't bother. There's also anecdotal evidence that this strategy can steer rats away from fruit-bearing plants. For example, YouTuber Riddle says that no squirrels or rats have stolen peaches from his trees since he started outfitting their trunks with foil armor. You could even pair foil with cinnamon to rid your garden of rats and squirrels.

Are squirrels hogging your bird feeder's seeds or scaring away your feathered friends? Try combining foil with a Slinky to protect your feeders from squirrels. If you mount your bird feeder on a pole or shepherd's hook, enrobe the long, vertical portion in foil, just as you'd do with a tree trunk. Even if squirrels haven't been climbing the pole to reach the seeds, the shiny foil may keep them far away, preventing them from leaping onto the feeder in the future.