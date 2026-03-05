A Delicious Herb That May Be The Key To Keeping Chiggers Out Of Your Yard

Chiggers are most active in tall grass and shaded lawn edges. While basil's strong aroma can help deter these pests anywhere, it's most effective when planted where people are likely to encounter them: borders of grassy lawns, near walkways, patios, and seating areas. Basil is best used as part of a broader preventative approach that includes mowing regularly and clearing any debris where chiggers could be hiding.

To best grow basil, plant it in full sun in moist soil. Basil seedlings should be planted about 1 foot apart from each other. Basil is also one plant that does well starting indoors before taking it outside. You may as well keep the plant in a pot, as you will want to bring it back inside once winter arrives. To keep basil healthy enough to function as a deterrent throughout the growing season, proper harvesting techniques and routine care are important. Since basil can be temperamental in outdoor conditions, understanding why basil plants wilt and how to revive them can help maintain their strength and scent, producing the oils chiggers hate.

When incorporating basil into your garden layout, remember that it is also an excellent companion plant for several other herbs and vegetables, though your placement should still prioritize areas where chiggers are most active. Be careful, as certain herbs, including basil, do not belong alongside cucumbers in the garden.