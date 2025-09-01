The Best Methods For Harvesting Your Basil Plants

Basil is a great plant to have in your garden and your dinner, but getting from the garden to the table without damaging your plant requires proper care in your harvesting. Not only do you need to know how to revive wilting basil, you need to know how to properly harvest your herbs. If you improperly harvest by pulling the leaves, taking too much, or not taking enough, you risk stunting your basil plant's growth and limiting how much you can harvest in the future. To keep enjoying your basil for a long time, the best methods are pinching and cutting, depending on your situation.

When harvesting a large amount from the stem, you should use scissors. You should start harvesting your basil plant and pruning leaves once the plant reaches 6-8 inches tall. When the plant begins to fill out more, you typically should harvest the top third of the plant about once a month. You'll want to harvest from the top of the basil plant so the bottom stays full and healthy and that it continues growing for harvest. The best time to harvest the basil from your garden is in the morning, after the dew evaporates, because the leaves will be more plump. To spark the most growth after cutting, you should make your cut ¼ inch above a node and also remove all flower buds.